Sandbags were stacked up outside homes along the Fox River Thursday morning. A Flood Warning will be in effect through the weekend.Residents of northwest suburban Algonquin have been watching the river levels closely since Tuesday. The last check showed the latest reading at 10.98 feet. Flood stage is 9.5 feet.Heavy rain caused it to flood, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Warning. But the water levels were falling Thursday morning, which is a good thing.The water was still very high near South Harrison Street and East Algonquin Road.Thankfully, the flooding in Algonquin are not as bad as it was last year, when the Fox River covered the park and seeped into several homes.Residents of nearby Holiday Hills have been sandbagging around their homes and pumping water out of the streets, trying to remove as much standing water as possible.Although the water has been receding, officials said the threat remains.A Flood Warning will be in effect for the area until early Monday.