Chicago lakefront communities scramble to repair damage from flooding, high waves during weekend winter storm

Heavy rain, dangerous ice, high winds and snow hit Chicago and its suburbs as a powerful winter storm moved through the area Saturday.

Much of Elliott Park in Evanston is underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fast-moving winds, heavy rain, and monster waves pounded the Chicago lakefront as a powerful winter storm moved through the area Saturday.The storm cancelled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports as the storm knocked trees and power lines down.Steady rain throughout the day transitioned to snow throughout the night, with 2.1 inches recorded by midnight at O'Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.Some homes and trails along the lakefront need repairs after the high waves in Lake Michigan spilled onto city streets.Rogers Park resident Holly Jordan found the storm in her living room."Water was gushing in, hitting my sofa 12 feet away," Jordan said.Now her east-facing windows are boarded up even though she said the first-floor apartment has plexiglass over the panes."That has over the years protected it from the wind and waves, but this was significantly different storm last night," Jordan said.Wind gusts reportedly topped 55 miles per hour, with waves towering 20 feet tall.Jordan said despite the sand and water in her living room, she loves it here and doesn't want to move."I got very lucky that I was home to catch it, because that could have been catastrophic," she said.The record-high lake levels are eroding area beaches.On Sunday morning, residents questioned whether nearby Tobey Prinz Beach Park is next after Lake Michigan flooding on the beachfront path transformed it into a sheet of ice."This right here is the thing that's creeping me out," Rogers Park resident James Bagby said. "I've never seen this before."On the city's South Side, the storm eroded away the ground near the sidewalk as the waves made their way above retaining walls."It was rough," said South Shore resident Herbert Johnson. "Very rough, never seen it that rough."South Shore neighbors said high-rise building management issued a warning and reminded residents to keep their cars away from the pounding waves."The put up barriers and so forth. They put notices in the elevators to tell us to take caution," Johnson said.The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and LaSalle counties from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m.A Winter Storm Warning was issued for DeKalb, McHenry, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties from Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.A flood watch was also issued overnight Saturday for DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake County in Indiana and Porter counties.Lake Michigan water levels have been high all year and have caused stretches of the pedestrian and bike trails, Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive had to be shut down because of the flooding.Video showed most of Elliott Park in Evanston was underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed over 200 snow vehicles to spread salt over "arterial routes" and Lake Shore Drive before turning their attention residential streets, the agency said.Drivers were advised to use caution, the weather service said, as blowing and accumulating snow was expected to cause reduced visibility on the region's roadways.Cook County officials urged residents to be cautious during the storm by steering clear of flooded roadways, bringing loose items indoors and avoiding the Lake Michigan shoreline.