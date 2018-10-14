HURRICANE MICHAEL

Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael

A call for help on a satellite image helped track down a Florida family who rode out Hurricane Michael north of Panama City.

Amber Gee, of Callaway, Florida, was using NOAA's interactive satellite map on Saturday to check on her grandmother's property. She thought her grandmother and two other relatives had evacuated prior to the storm, but when she zoomed in on her grandmother's house, she found the word "HELP" spelled out in the grass.

Gee sent the photo to Bay County Emergency Management, who then sent deputies to the home.

As of 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they had found all three people inside the home and they were OK.
