Weather

Hurricane Dorian: Florida residents arrive in Chicago ahead of Category 4 storm

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Hurricane Dorian gets closer to Florida, people are scrambling to get out, with some landing in Chicago.

Several O'Hare flights outbound to the Florida coast have been canceled Monday.

Hurricane and storm surge watches on the coast were extended Sunday night to reach all the way north to the Florida-Georgia border and North Caroline has declared a state of emergency.

Those who live in a county with evacuation orders are being asked to heed the call. Beginning at noon, counties along the Atlantic coast are under mandatory evacuations. Dozens arrived to O'Hare Monday morning on an early flight from Jacksonville Florida, getting out of Dorian's path.

"A couple of times I've stayed through them, but Cat 5? No, I'm too old for that," said Florida resident Dorothy Aponnas.

"Stay at your own risk basically you know. It's a low area so storm surges can really affect your home or where you're staying," said Michael Wooley who arrived at O'Hare from Florida.

For those evacuating by car, several Florida highways will suspend tolls to help with evacuation efforts.
