Weather

Giant snowflake display created on golf course in Finland

HELSINKI -- An ephemeral artwork made with thousands of footsteps in the snow has captured attention near Finland's capital of Helsinki.

Under the guidance of an amateur artist, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake.

The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.

Finnish media say it could be the largest snow drawing ever made in the Nordic country.

Artist Janne Pyykko says it is best observed from the air, but he told Finnish media Wednesday that mapping out the patterns for snowshoers required significant planning on the ground.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherartsnow stormwinter stormsnowwinteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,838 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths
At least 5 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
United buying flying taxis that could take travelers from downtown to O'Hare
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Show More
Our Chicago: Town hall examines discriminatory effects of redlining
CPS pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
$12M will go to new cameras to combat IL expressway shootings
Driver whose truck plunged off overpass speaks from hospital bed
Trump's defense team expected to finish its arguments in one day
More TOP STORIES News