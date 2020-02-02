Weather

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

PUXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog on Sunday declared: "Spring will be early, it's a certainty."

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the cuddly oracle's prediction - his 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awoken by the crowd's chants of "Phil!" the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision. He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Over the past five years - from 2015 through 2019 - Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter thrice and an early spring twice. According to records dating back to 1887, the Pennsylvanian prognosticator has predicted more winter more than 100 times, making this year's forecast a rare one overall.

EMBED More News Videos

Every Groundhog Day thousands gather in Punxsutawney, PA, to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvaniagroundhog dayholidayu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
WATCH LIVE: See if Woodstock Willie predicts more winter or early spring
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Chicago jail detainee found with apparent head trauma dies
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: CFD
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Show More
Illinois residents trek to Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses
Video shows jail fight between confessed Parkland shooter, deputy
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
More TOP STORIES News