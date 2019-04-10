Weather

Apparent 'gustnado' blows past Colorado high school during storm: VIDEO

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. -- A Colorado high school teacher captured video footage of an ominous-looking cyclone blowing past campus Wednesday, but it was more bark than bite.

Sam Pisciotta's footage showed the dark, wide cyclone as it blew past Pueblo West High School about 120 miles south of Denver. It's believed to be a gustnado, a "short-lived, ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm," according to AccuWeather.

"The gustnado spins upward from the ground, extending between 30 to 300 feet above the surface. However, the rotating column of air in a gustnado is not connected to the base of a cloud, making it different from a tornado," AccuWeather added. "The average gustnado lasts a few seconds to a few minutes, like a tornado does, but is relatively weak and brief."

According to local media outlets, the National Weather Service reported gusts of 107 miles per hour in the area at the time Pisciotta spotted the cyclone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercoloradowindu.s. & worldsevere weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News