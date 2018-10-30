Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?

Nothing scary about this forecast! In fact, it's safe say it will be SPOOKtacular Weather for Halloween in Chicago. Not only will it be rain free, but mild as well. Temperatures on Halloween will climb into the mid 50s.Showers will impact the region late Tuesday as a cold front moves in. Showers will continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday but will shift east by 8 a.m. This means dry weather for much of the morning and gradual clearing skies expected into the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be near 50 degrees.By 4 p.m., high temperatures will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. You won't need too many layers or an umbrella with your Halloween costumes this year. Winds will also be light so securing masks and Halloween hats will come easy. Enjoy the nice, seasonable conditions while you're out trick or treating and enjoying your Halloween festivities!Last year, Halloween was 15 degrees colder when high temperatures were only near 40 degrees. The normal high for Halloween is 56 degrees. The record high is 84 degrees, set back in 1950. This was the only time in Chicago's history that the high temperature on Halloween was in the 80s.It also can be cold enough to snow on Halloween. The coldest high temperature is 31 degrees which occurred in 1873. There have been six instances in Chicago's history where snow has fallen on Halloween, which the only data of measurable snow being on Halloween 2014.