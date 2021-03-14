spring

First day of spring in 2021: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

Break out the flowers: The first day of spring in 2021 is March 20! Here's everything you need to know about the season.
When is the first day of spring?

Spring officially began Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Passover begins at sundown on March 27.
  • Palm Sunday is March 28.
  • Easter falls on April 4.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 12.
  • Mother's Day is on May 9.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Indulge your sweet tooth with these egg-stravagant Easter eggs
    Spring break pushes air travel to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
    Chicago Park District registration for spring programs begins Monday
    Warm weather fun is back
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
    Naperville father-daughter duo land deal on Shark Tank
    Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice
    2 people of interest ID'd in River North Chicago alderman attack: CPD
    Former NW Indiana mayor convicted for 2nd time on bribery charges
    Brothers sacrifice future dreams to save Joliet restaurant from COVID shutdown
    Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
    Show More
    Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage
    Texas fishing group treated to rare orca whale sighting
    Video shows gunman walk into Atlanta spa before deadly shootings
    U of I, Loyola Chicago to face-off in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
    Chicago Weather: Bright, mild Saturday
    More TOP STORIES News