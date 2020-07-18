Chicago Heat Advisory: Temperatures expected to rise to dangerous levels throughout weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Boone, parts of Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, parts of Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake and McHenry counties until 10 p.m. Saturday. In northwest Indiana, Jasper, Lake, Porter and Newton counties are also under the heat advisory.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is advising that temperatures over the next few days and throughout the weekend are expected to warm into the mid-90s with a potential peak heat index of 105 degrees or above.
An Accuweather Alert Day has been established for the heat advisory in the Chicago area until 10 p.m. Saturday.
ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said Saturday is an example of the effects of humidity.
While temperatures have reached the low 90s so far, dew points have climbed into the low-to-mid 70s. This has produced heat indices around 100, Schwarz said.
RELATED: Chicago AccuWeather: Alert Day: Sunny, dangerously hot with heat index over 100 degrees
The heat index could even top 110 degrees in some spots, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra.
Storms are possible Sunday, but the likelihood remains uncertain. If the storms develop, they could be strong to severe with the greatest threat being damaging winds, Schwarz said.
OEMC and Cook County are opening cooling centers for residents who need relief from the extreme heat and humidity that can pose a health and safety threat.
Residents will have access to cooling centers, libraries, Chicago Park District splash pads and other options as needed from July 16 through July 19.
OEMC Cooling Center Locations:
Cooling areas hours are, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations.
Cooling areas for seniors are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations.
Cook County Cooling Center Locations:
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday, but will close for the overnight hours if temperatures fall below 80 degrees.
The center's operations could be extended into next week if the current weather pattern persists, according to a Cook County press release.
The county's plans ensure social distancing can be maintained, and all residents who seek shelter in the facilities will be subject to a wellness evaluation based on COVID-19 protocols. Surgical masks and gloves will also be provided at the cooling centers.
An alternative housing plan is also in place for any resident that is suspected of having the coronavirus and requires shelter from the heat, the release added.
To stay safe, officials recommend:
In addition to the Cook County cooling centers, some municipalities have also opened up cooling centers to residents.
Officials remind residents that Chicago beaches are still closed.
The OEMC Operations Center will monitor the weather appropriately and remain in constant contact with the National Weather Service.
For more information on where you can find relief from the heat, call 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov. You can also get timly updates and other information by signing up for free emergency alerts at NotifyChicago.org.