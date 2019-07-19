heat wave

Chicago Weather: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for parts of Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dangerous heat is expected Friday on a day when so many people have weekend plans to be outside.

SURVIVING THE HEAT: List of Chicago area cooling centers | Tips to stay safe in dangerous heat

Thunderstorms on Thursday kept the heat at bay, but temperatures are expected to soar Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for DeKalb, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana until 7 p.m. Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is scheduled to go into effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Kane counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana at 10 a.m. Friday and remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Dangerous heat is expected Friday on a day when so many people have weekend plans to be outside.



The high temperature forecast for Friday is 98 degrees, with heat indices from 104 to 114 degrees.

There's a lot of "outdoor" events happening this weekend in the Chicago-are and the city is urging people to stay hydrated and stay safe.

RELATED: What is the urban heat island effect?
EMBED More News Videos

The urban heat island effect is something that we see almost on a daily basis here in Chicago.



As part of the city's efforts to make sure the most vulnerable residents are safe, the Department of Family and Support Services plans to host a series of wellness checks and outreach to let people know about the resources available. That includes city-operated facilities like pools, senior and cooling centers.

"The City of Chicago is coordinating its resources and services to help keep Chicagoans safe from the dangerous heat conditions over the next several days," said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. "As always, OEMC will continue to monitor weather conditions, large-scale events and is prepared to activate plans and alert the public should a situation warrant."

RELATED: What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.



DFSS says it plans to extend its hours at the city's six cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. To locate a cooling center, residents can call 311. The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie will be open 24 hours. Other city facilities including Chicago Public Library locations, Chicago Police Department stations, Chicago Park District field houses, DFSS Community Service Centers and DFSS Senior Centers are serving as cooling centers.

4 myths about beating the heat
EMBED More News Videos

Doctor Steve Salzman discusses four myths about beating the heat.



Residents are also asked to check on relatives, neighbors and friends. Requests for wellbeing checks can be made by downloading the CH311 app, at 311.chicago.gov or by calling 311.

"I have some elderly parents and am trying to warn them to stay cool and hopefully the AC kicks in," said Joe Visaya. "I also have a dog, so they have to be careful as well."

PUBLIC POOLS IN CHICAGO: Where to swim this summer

For those without air conditioning, Cook County is keeping courthouses in Skokie, Rolling Meadows, and Bridgeview open through Saturday night.

Foods to eat to keep you cool
EMBED More News Videos

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner has five foods to help keep you cool.



The Illinois Tollway is deploying its Hot Weather Patrols to help stranded drivers. IDOT is cautioning motorists to watch out for pavement buckling from the heat.

"The hottest week of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "At IDOT, we will have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work."

Buckling pavement can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.

The beach may also be a good option, but some doctors recommend people stay indoors between noon and 6 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

BEATING THE HEAT

Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months

Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

Why it's harder to cool off in humidity

How hot summer weather affects your car
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countyindianalake countywill countykendall countykane countydupage countyweatherheat wave
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
Tips for staying safe during a heat wave
Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?
HEAT WAVE
Chicago area braces for dangerous heat
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicago area
Chicago Weather: See cooling centers open in Chicago, suburbs
What is the urban heat island effect?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Backyard water dispute prompts action by DuPage County
Police board votes to fire officers accused of making false statements in Laquan McDonald shooting
Peoples Gas to refund $7.2M to customers for gas line replacement project
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid with heat index over 100 Friday
Woman critically injured after throat slashed near DePaul
ISP crime lab looking for 26 forensic scientists to tackle DNA backlog
Show More
Border patrol detains 3 American children for several hours at O'Hare Airport
Runaway school bus stopped after apparent medical emergency: VIDEO
False alarm sparks panic over potential active shooter in Chicago's Loop
2 men charged in death of woman struck, killed on LSD not guilty
Police seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in California
More TOP STORIES News