Chicago Weather Live Radar: Heavy rain, flooding continue Saturday morning

Downpours, strong winds, hail and flooding were reported in the south and southwest suburbs as storms moved through Friday night.
LIVE RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 Max
Extremely heavy rain fell through the south and southwestern suburbs, bringing flooding across the area. There are also risks of hail, damaging wind and lightning associated with these storms.
Some areas got over six inches of rain Friday night. Some of the hardest hit areas included Peotone, Matteson and Flossmoor, where crews rescued a few drivers stuck in high standing water.
A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 1:45 a.m., for LaPorte County, Indiana, until 2:15 a.m. and in Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties until 3 a.m.
A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingstone and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 3 a.m. Saturday.
ComEd said as of 6:30 p.m. 2,497 customers remain without power.
The weather is impacting Chicago's airports. As of 6:30 a.m. O'Hare International Airport reported average delays of less than 15 minutes and 185 flight cancellations, while Midway International Airport reported delays averaging less than 15 minutes and 15 flight cancellations.
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
The rain is expected to taper off Saturday afternoon.