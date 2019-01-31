WEATHER

Hell has frozen over

ly frozen over.

HELL, Mich. --
If you're faced with any scenarios that don't "have a snowball's chance in Hell," now might be a good time to take a gamble on it. Not only is there snow in Hell, Hell has officially frozen over.

WDIV's Jason Colthorp went to Hell (Michigan, that is) to see how cold it was. It was so cold, in fact, that several businesses were shut down.

Colthorp stood on one of the frozen lakes in Hell and talked about ice fishing with Jerry Duffie, who calls himself the "groundskeeper in Hell."

"I'm not surprised (that people aren't out ice fishing) with the temperature and the wind," Duffie said. "It's a brutal day in Hell. It's colder than hell."

With temperatures continuing to fall and winds picking up, Colthorp went to Hell's only emergency warming center, Hell's Saloon. The saloon has seen an uptick in business despite the weather, according to manager Erik Kauser.

"We, in the last week, have seen an influx of people due to bad weather. People showing up on snowmobiles," he said.

And the regulars have heard all the sayings about Hell - and love them all.

"Must be the Lions are in the Super Bowl because Hell's froze over," one man quipped.

"Our WiFi password is 'Go to Hell' so when people ask, 'What's you're Wifi?' 'Go to Hell,'" the bartender said. "Yup, until a kid asks you and you're like, 'G-O-T-O...'"

"You hear new ones every day," Kauser said.

Residents never say "when Hell freezes over" because it has actually happened.

If you want to go to Hell, you can find it in Michigan, about 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor.
