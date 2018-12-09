WEATHER

High surf: What to do during an advisory, warning

AccuWeather explains the difference between a high surf advisory and a high surf warning, as well as what you should do when they are issued. (AccuWeather)

When distant storms create high waves near the shore, authorities might issue a high surf advisory or warning.

An advisory means that the waves pose a threat to those on shore. If one is issued, it's best to stay out of the water.

A warning means waves are posing an even greater threat, and it might even mean the waves are already causing damage. If a high surf warning has been issued, you're advised to stay away from the shore.

