Chicago Weather: High winds knock down trees on NW Side; Beach Hazard in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- High winds led to some downed trees and light poles on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.The downed trees were seen in the 3500-block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, where a light pole damaged at least one car.In addition to the wind, heavy rain fell across the area overnight.A car ended up on its side after a driver struck a median in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue Wednesday night. The driver reported low visibility. Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.The winds will lead to high waves on Chicago's lakefront. A Beach Hazard statement is in effect through Thursday evening for Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, with waves five to eight feet high in Cook County and seven to ten feet in northwest Indiana.There is also the possibility of strong rip currents as well.