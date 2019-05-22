severe weather

Oklahoma homes left dangling over raging river after currents erode Cimarron River banks

CRESCENT, Okla. -- Some residents along a rain-swollen Oklahoma river are evacuating after swift currents eroded the riverbank and undermined the soil beneath their homes, leaving them dangling over the raging river.

The dangerous scene has been unfolding along the Cimarron River near Crescent, about 34 miles north of Oklahoma City. One unoccupied home rolled off the river bank and into the Cimarron on Tuesday, and authorities said parts of others are hanging over the riverbank and are threatened with collapsing.

In the nearby Twin Lakes neighborhood, one resident was recording video as floodwaters picked up a large shed on a riverbank that was overwhelmed by water, washing it downstream.

Severe storms that have spawned tornadoes in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa, has also dropped up to 9 inches of rain on parts of Oklahoma during the past week. That's caused many rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
