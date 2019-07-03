Chicago Weather: Homes, streets flood in Westmont after heavy rain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares safety tips to practice when you see lightning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorms slammed the Chicago area Tuesday night and the heavy rain has led to flooding in west suburban Westmont.Neighbors in Westmont hope water levels in the area go down Wednesday after the overnight storms brought, in some cases, feet of water into their homes.The rain caused many problems in people's homes and out on the roadways. Many cars were seen abandoned in high water and some ended up getting towed.Homeowners said Tuesday night they watched as the water creeped up on to their property, filling some homes basements up with about three feet of water."About three feet, but all we can do is wait for it to recede and put everything back together," said Westmont resident Ernesto Parra."Came up to the houses, a couple of neighbors are flooded with water in their basement," said Westmont resident Steve Crowley.The county is working to pump out the flood waters in hopes these water levels recede.The good news is the rain should diminish in time for the morning commute, but as the sun comes up, neighbors will be getting a better look at damage and the work ahead.The storms caused problems in the city as well. On Chicago's South Side, a tree fell onto a car at 71st and May streets. One person was hurt and even trapped inside the car.At the city's airports, O'Hare Airport had 104 flight cancellations and Midway had 16 flight cancellations as of 4:45 a.m.