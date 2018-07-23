ACCUWEATHER

How do districts decide to cancel school during severe weather?

EMBED </>More Videos

Whenever winter weather rolls through, schools are faced with the tough job of deciding if schools need to close to keep students safe. (Shutterstock)

Whenever winter weather rolls through, educators are faced with the tough job of deciding if schools need to close to keep students safe.

That decision is often made by the school superintendent, although a district's transportation supervisor may also help make the call, according to AccuWeather. Administrators typically begin watching the forecast a day before a severe weather event is supposed to hit. In some situations, several neighboring districts may collaborate to make the call together.

During a storm, they will communicate with local highway departments and other transportation agencies to determine how long it will take to clear roadways.

And at the end of the day, administrators must take into account how comfortable the community is with having school during a weather event. An inch of snow is a bigger deal to a community in Virginia than one in Maine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherschool closingsschool closuresu.s. & worldwinter weathernor'easter
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News