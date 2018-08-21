How pollen affects your health

Pollen allergies can be difficult to distinguish from a cold because they have many of the same symptoms.
These allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.
On dry, breezy days, the pollen count is often higher while rainy days typically wash it away.
There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.
How can you keep your allergies from acting up?
Stay inside, dust often and clean your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
weatheraccuweatherallergiesspring
