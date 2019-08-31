accuweather

How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
  • Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
  • Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
  • Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
  • Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
