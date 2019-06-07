accuweather

How to see Jupiter's Great Red Spot and its moons this month

Jupiter will be shining bright throughout this month, with its best showing coming when it reaches opposition on June 10, according to AccuWeather.

Opposition occurs when Earth is completely aligned between the sun and another planet. June 10 is also when Jupiter is at its closest approach to Earth of the year.

The gas giant will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky during that time period. Peering through a telescope, you'll be able to see the planet's Great Red Spot, cloud bands and possibly even its largest moons.

Look for Jupiter rising from the southeast at sunset. It will slowly track across the night sky before setting in the southeast.

