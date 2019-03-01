- From March 10 until March 12, catch the moon as it glides past Mars and the Pleiades star cluster near the constellations Orion and Taurus. With a telescope, you can see many stars grouped together from within the Pleiades.
- Speaking of the moon, the last supermoon of 2019 will rise just hours after the vernal equinox on March 20.
- You might also notice a hazy glow in the night sky this month. It's called the zodiacal light, and it occurs when sunlight reflects off dust orbiting the sun. It's easiest to see in a dark area and will be most visible from mid-March to the end of the month.
