accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak next week

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 20 and 21.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20 meteors per hour.

SEE ALSO: October celestial events include Halloween full moon

If you're planning on stargazing that night, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years. It last appeared in the inner solar system in 1986 and won't be back until 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Mars shines bright in opposition on Oct. 13
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois again breaks 1-day COVID-19 case record with 4,554
2 killed in Dolton Menards parking lot shooting ID'd
Some CPS students could return to classroom next quarter
Netflix 'Cheer' star to remain behind bars until trial, judge rules
Orkenoy brings taste of Norway to Chicago's Humboldt Park
Our America: Living While Black
Only 4 US counties remain COVID-free
Show More
1 killed, boy critically injured in I-290 rollover crash
Chicago restaurants in West Loop extend outdoor dining as cold weather arrives
3-year-old boy fatally shot in Rockford: police
Peloton recalls pedals on 27K exercise bikes after reported injuries
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in suit
More TOP STORIES News