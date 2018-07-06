WEATHER

Hurricane Beryl and other tropical storm names of the 2018 hurricane season

EMBED </>More Videos

What to expect for 2018's hurricane season. (AccuWeather)

Tropical Storm Beryl was upgraded Friday to become the first hurricane of the season.


Forecasters are predicting 3-5 major hurricanes for the U.S. this year. How will these and other storms be named? You probably already know that hurricane names go in alphabetical order throughout the season, but it's more structured than that.

The World Meteorological Organization, which is in charge of assigning names to hurricanes and tropical storms, has six lists that they cycle through. (In other words, they are currently using non-retired names that were also used in both 2012 and 2006.) They've been using this system since 1953.

The WMO looks for short, distinctive names when choosing new ones for their lists. A new one must be chosen if a name is "retired" -- that is, if a storm is so destructive or deadly that it would be insensitive to continue to use the name. Four 2017 storms -- Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate -- caused their names to be retired. Their replacements were added to the 2023 season list.

There are more rules in the name choosing process. For example, only 21 letters of the English alphabet are in use, so none of the names start with less common letters like Q.

Here's the list of names for storms in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the North Atlantic.

"A" names
Alberto (2018)
Andrea (2019)
Arthur (2020)
Ana (2021)
Alex (2022)
Arlene (2023)

"B" names
Beryl (2018)
Barry (2019)
Bertha (2020)
Bill (2021)
Bonnie (2022)
Bret (2023)

"C" names
Chris (2018)
Chantal (2019)
Cristobal (2020)
Claudette (2021)
Colin (2022)
Cindy (2023)

"D" names
Debby (2018)
Dorian (2019)
Dolly (2020)
Danny (2021)
Danielle (2022)
Don (2023)

"E" names
Ernesto (2018)
Erin (2019)
Edouard (2020)
Elsa (2021)
Earl (2022)
Emily (2023)

"F" names
Florence (2018)
Fernand (2019)
Fay (2020)
Fred (2021)
Fiona (2022)
Franklin (2023)

"G" names

Gordon (2018)
Gabrielle (2019)
Gonzalo (2020)
Grace (2021)
Gaston (2022)
Gert (2023)

"H" names
Helene (2018)
Humberto (2019)
Hanna (2020)
Henri (2021)
Hermine (2022)
Harold (2023)

"I" names
Isaac (2018)
Imelda (2019)
Isaias (2020)
Ida (2021)
Ian (2022)
Idalia (2023)

"J" names
Joyce (2018)
Jerry (2019)
Josephine (2020)
Julian (2021)
Julia (2022)
Jose (2023)

"K" names
Kirk (2018)
Karen (2019)
Kyle (2020)
Kate (2021)
Karl (2022)
Katia (2023)

"L" names
Leslie (2018)
Lorenzo (2019)
Laura (2020)
Larry (2021)
Lisa (2022)
Lee (2023)

"M" names
Michael (2018)
Melissa (2019)
Marco (2020)
Mindy (2021)
Martin (2022)
Margot (2023)

"N" names
Nadine (2018)

Nestor (2019)
Nana (2020)
Nicholas (2021)
Nicole(2022)
Nigel (2023)

"O" names
Oscar (2018)
Olga (2019)
Omar (2020)
Odette (2021)
Owen (2022)
Ophelia (2023)

"P" names
Patty (2018)
Pablo (2019)
Paulette (2020)
Peter (2021)
Paula (2022)
Philippe (2023)

"R" names
Rafael (2018)
Rebekah (2019)
Rene (2020)
Rose (2021)
Richard (2022)
Rina (2023)

"S" names
Sara (2018)
Sebastien (2019)
Sally (2020)
Sam (2021)
Shary (2022)
Sean (2023)

"T" names
Tony (2018)
Tanya (2019)
Teddy (2020)
Teresa (2021)
Tobias (2022)
Tammy (2023)

"V" names
Valerie (2018)
Van (2019)
Vicky (2020)
Victor (2021)
Virginie (2022)
Vince (2023)

"W" names
William (2018)
Wendy (2019)
Wilfred (2020)
Wanda (2021)
Walter (2022)
Whitney (2023)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormhurricane harveyhurricane irma
Related
2018 hurricane season forecast
WEATHER
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
AccuWeather: Beautiful, pleasant Wednesday before heat early next week
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News