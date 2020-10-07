Weather

Cat 3 Hurricane Delta has 140 mph wind gusts as it nears Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula en route to Louisiana

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Delta weakened a bit to a Category 3 storm overnight but remains a major hurricane with serious impacts likely.

As of the 5 a.m. update, Delta has slightly weakened but still stays extremely powerful as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, which will take a direct hit.

Hurricane Delta is moving northwest at 17 mph with sustained winds sitting at 115 mph and gusts reaching as high at 140 mph. The storm is currently 35 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico.



Forecasters expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 13 feet and even higher waves. Storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for the U.S. gulf coast starting Wednesday. Western Cuba will also see heavy rain through Thursday.

Once it leaves Mexico, it's expected to regain Category 4 status in the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. It looks like it will make landfall in the United States around Friday, bringing heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States.

If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland. The cone of uncertainty puts Delta making landfall somewhere in Louisiana.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago restaurants' hopes crushed after Trump halts stimulus talks
Joliet contractor in trouble with the law again
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Indiana man charged with illegally selling guns in Chicago area
Second City for sale, 2nd time in 60 years
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, mild Wednesday
IL graduated income tax proposal faces controversy, confusion amid early voting
Show More
Woman says she was fired from Hobart YMCA for BLM messages on personal car
Chicago mob's 'Marlborough Man' wants out of sentence early
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News