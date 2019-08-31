Hurricane Dorian track update: Storm forecast shifts, may impact Carolinas

Most models now project Dorian, a high-end Category 4 storm, staying just off Florida's coast Tuesday and Wednesday and skirting the coasts of the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday.
Still, there's a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, with the storm days away from the US coast
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it neared the northern Bahamas, which Dorian is expected to reach Sunday.
Forecasters warned that no one is out of danger and Dorian could still wallop the state with "extremely dangerous" 140 mph (225 kph) winds and torrential rains late Monday or early Tuesday.
The northern Bahamas will start feeling tropical-storm-force winds Saturday night or early Sunday. Those islands, including Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands, with a combined population of more than 68,000 people, are expected to feel the storm's full wrath Sunday afternoon, with sustained winds up to 145 mph.
Life-threatening storm surges of 10 to 15 feet could crash Sunday into parts of the northwestern Bahamas, the hurricane center said.
The northwestern Bahamas also could get 10 to 25 inches of rain, the hurricane center said.
Florida expected to get walloped, with or without landfall
Even if Dorian's center does not make landfall in Florida, it still could hug the coastline Tuesday and Wednesday, ripping parts of the state with destructive winds and storm surges, and heavy rain.
Such a scenario would be similar to 2016's Hurricane Matthew, a storm that did nearly $5 billion worth of damage in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Matthew approached Florida and headed north, staying just offshore before moving along South Carolina's coast without making a major landfall.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Floridians on Saturday morning they must continue to prepare.
"Understand: Even if it doesn't directly strike Florida ... you're looking at major flooding events," DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee.
Officials have warned for days about the hurricane's potential impact in Florida, and residents have responded by stocking up on supplies and making evacuation plans.
"Even if there isn't a center of the storm over mainland Tuesday night ... the effects of the storm near landfall (are) still very dangerous," CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said. "People still need to take heed to the fact that as of now, the hurricane can bring winds of 125 mph when the center reaches its highest proximity to the Florida coastline."
President Donald Trump said he will attend a Sunday briefing at FEMA headquarters, where they will likely make decisions about whether to evacuate parts of Florida. Dorian looks like it "can be an absolute monster," Trump said.
The flooding and storm surge will be dangerous
One of the reasons Dorian is particularly dangerous is the heavy rain that's expected to pummel the same areas for a long time.
In the northwestern Bahamas, the storm is expected to pour up to 20 inches in isolated areas. The southeast US will be drenched in up to 18 inches of rain in some places.
The rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and a storm surge that will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in northwestern Bahamas, the hurricane center said.
In Florida, the governor urged nursing homes to take precautions to prevent tragedies like the one during Hurricane Irma two years ago, when the storm knocked out the air conditioning at a facility in Hollywood and 12 patients died in the sweltering heat. Four employees of the home were charged with manslaughter earlier this week.
At NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, NASA moved a 380-foot-high mobile launch platform to the safety of the colossal Vehicle Assembly Building, built to withstand 125 mph (200 kph) wind. The launcher is for the mega rocket that NASA is developing to take astronauts to the moon.
The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths.
The American Red Cross is encouraging anyone within the storm's path to get prepared immediately and make an emergency kit. The Red Cross has compiled a list of actions to take to keep safe during the storm: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2019/get-ready-for-tropical-storm-dorian.html.