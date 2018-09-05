Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are estimated to be 120 mph (195 kph).Hurricane Florence is centered about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the Gulf Coast late Tuesday with gusty 70 mph winds, pummeling rain and the potential for life-threatening storm surges.Gordon, which made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi state line, is the first major storm of this year's hurricane season.At least one death has been blamed on the storm so far. Authorities say a child was killed when a tree crashed onto a trailer in Pensacola, FloridaThe storm is heading north and has now been downgraded to a tropical depression, but it's still threatening heavy rain and potential flooding.