HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 3 storm nears Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz talked about the path of Hurricane Florence.

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Communities along the Southeastern coast buttoned up against the onslaught of Hurricane Florence as forecasters Wednesday warned that the monster storm could hesitate just offshore for days - punishing a longer stretch of coastline harder than previously feared - before pushing inland over the weekend.

In a videotaped message from the White House, President Donald Trump said the government is fully prepared for Florence but urged people to "get out of its way."

LATEST RADAR IMAGE:



"Don't play games with it. It's a big one," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Florence has slowed in the Atlantic, but is still being considered a catastrophic event.



The National Hurricane Center's projected track had Florence hovering off the southern North Carolina coast from Thursday night until landfall Saturday morning or so, about a day later than previously expected. The track also shifted somewhat south and west, throwing Georgia into peril as Florence moves inland.

Hurricane Florence size is 'chilling, even from space,' astronaut writes
EMBED More News Videos

Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, shared photos of Hurricane Florence from space, writing, ''Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.''



The overall trend is "exceptionally bad news," said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, since it "smears a landfall out over hundreds of miles of coastline, most notably the storm surge."

As of 11 a.m., the potentially catastrophic Category 3 storm was centered 485 miles (785 kilometers) southeast of Wilmington, moving at 15 mph (24 kph) with winds of 130 mph (215 kph) and enough moisture to dump feet of rain on the region.

WATCH: Highway traffic reversed as people flee Hurricane Florence
EMBED More News Videos

Gas shortages and gridlocked traffic are making it difficult for those trying to flee Hurricane Florence.



Waves 83 feet high were measured near the eye of Florence, according to a tweet from the National Hurricane Center. But that was out in the open ocean, where deeper water means bigger waves.

"This is not going to be a glancing blow," warned Jeff Byard, an administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast."


As of Tuesday, about 1.7 million people in North and South Carolina and Virginia were under warnings to evacuate the coast, and hurricane watches and warnings extended across an area with about 5.4 million residents. Cars and trucks full of people and belongings streamed inland.

If some of the computer projections hold, "it's going to come roaring up to the coast Thursday night and say, 'I'm not sure I really want to do this, and I'll just take a tour of the coast and decide where I want to go inland,'" said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the private Weather Underground forecasting service.

Florence could strengthen some over open water and then weaken as it nears land, but the difference won't make it any less dangerous, forecaster Stacy Stewart wrote in a National Hurricane Center discussion.

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Navy ships head out to sea ahead of Florence
EMBED More News Videos

Watch timelapse video showing U.S. Navy ships in Norfolk, Virginia heading out to sea ahead of Hurricane Florence.



With South Carolina's beach towns more in the bull's-eye because of the shifting forecast, Ohio vacationers Chris and Nicole Roland put off their departure from North Myrtle Beach to get the maximum amount of time on the sand. Most other beachgoers were long done.

"It's been really nice," Nicole Roland said. "Also, a little creepy. You feel like you should have already left."

For many of those under evacuation orders, getting out of harm's way has proved difficult, as airlines canceled flights and motorists had a hard time finding gas.

Hurricane Florence photos: Traffic jams and boarded windows as Southeast braces for storm


Michelle Stober loaded up valuables at her home on Wrightsville Beach to drive back to her primary residence in Cary, North Carolina.

"This morning I drove around for an hour looking for gas in Cary. Everyone was sold out," she said.

Florence is the most dangerous of three tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to pass south of Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, while Hurricane Helene was moving northward away from land. Forecasters also were tracking two other disturbances.

The coastal surge from Florence could leave the eastern tip of North Carolina under more than 9 feet (2.75 meters) of water in spots, projections showed. The Navy, Air Force and Army were moving ships and aircraft out of harm's way. Thousands of Marines and their families evacuated from Camp Lejeune, leaving the rest to dig in ahead of what could be a direct hit.

Florence's projected path includes half a dozen nuclear power plants, pits holding coal-ash and other industrial waste, and numerous hog farms that store manure in huge lagoons.

In Wilmington, resident Michael Wilson fortified his home against the wind and rain, and worried.

"The biggest thing is you're always worried about yourself and friends and family - and whether they'll have a place to come back to," he said.

CHICAGO AREA FIRST RESPONDERS HEAD TO NORTH CAROLINA TO HELP RELIEF EFFORTS
EMBED More News Videos

A suburban ambulance company is heading to the hurricane zone to help with relief efforts.



A suburban ambulance company is heading to the hurricane zone to help with relief efforts.

Eight ambulances packed up in the middle of the night to make the long journey south to Garner, North Carolina, and dispatched out of their hub in Mokena. Elite Medical Transportation is sending a team of 16 paramedics based in Orland Park

Elite got the call from FEMA Tuesday night requesting support as Hurricane Florence takes aim at the Carolinas. Elite's paramedics will help people evacuate and also respond to any medical emergencies that could happen during or after the storm.

"It's an adrenaline rush," said dispatcher Michele Saternus. "You're just waiting for the next call. Waiting to get someone you don't know what you're getting, you don't know where you're going. We're driving into the storm as everyone's moving out. So you're on this expressway or these back roads, you're driving into the storm as everyone is leaving."

The team will stay until FEMA gives them the green light to head back up here. Right now Elite says their EMT's are prepared and ready.

They should arrive in North Carolina by 4 p.m. central time.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormforecasthurricane florenceu.s. & worldVirginiaNorth CarolinaSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
Highway traffic reversed as people flee Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence now Category 4, takes aim at Carolinas
Florence Weather Update: 3 governors declare states of emergency
HURRICANE FLORENCE
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from space station
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
More Weather
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Male fatally shot by Gary police after allegedly firing at officers
Lincoln Towing's license revoked by state regulators
Apple unveiling new products at its headquarters
U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez not running for mayor
CPD officer fatally shoots herself in Far South Side police station parking lot
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Cupich to hear Chicago priests' concerns ahead of meeting with Pope Francis
Show More
Romance novelist accused of murdering husband
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Man bites woman's ear after being shot by another woman he groped in Bronzeville, police say
Man stabbed on O'Hare Airport walkway; 1 in custody
More News