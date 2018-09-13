HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach as storm nears

Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on North Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018. (AccuWeather)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. --
As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, North Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

In video captured by AccuWeather, you can see huge waves building higher and higher and getting closer to homes right there near the sand.

Outer bands from the hurricane are beginning to show effects on the coast. The National Hurricane Center expects the slow-moving storm's eye to blow ashore around the North Carolina-South Carolina line sometime in the next day or so.
