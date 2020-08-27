tropical depression

Hurricane Laura now a Category 2 storm heading north across Louisiana

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning in southwest Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, forecasters said.

As of 6 a.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center reported Laura had maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, making it a Category 2 storm.

Laura is moving north at 15 mph, a brisk pace and good news for keeping rain totals down. The eye is about 25 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

EMBED More News Videos

Laura still has winds of around 120 miles per hour.



The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, around 2 a.m. It was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph), making it the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

The storm's power has raised fears of a 20-foot (6-meter) storm surge that forecasters say would be "unsurvivable" and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast. The surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the coastline.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana and Texas. Some of those communities could be without power for weeks, according to local officials.

Hurricane-force winds are expected to continue throughout the morning.



Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

Laura is already being blamed for 11 deaths. All of those happened in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where the storm knocked out power and caused major flooding.

In Texas and Louisiana, the extend of the damage remains unknown as the sun has not yet risen and the storm continues to batter the area.



Laura is expected to eventually weaken to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley. It could eventually race east across Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, dumping heavy rain along its way.

WATCH: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricanes

EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed.



Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Hurricane Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas
2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Tropical Storm Laura poses possible hurricane threat to US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antioch teen in custody after 3 shot, 2 fatally at Kenosha protest
Wisconsin officials name officer who shot Jacob Blake
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on 4th night since police shooting
2 teen girls stabbed, 1 fatally, in Englewood
Chicago OEMC holding public safety drill downtown Thursday
Chicago Weather: Hot, stray storms Thursday
State employee, Chicago mom can't juggle in-person work, remote learning
Show More
Lawsuit filed against driver after mother dragged to death in River North hit-and-run
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
1 million US workers file for unemployment, down by 98,000
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-NW train on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News