Weather

HURRICANE OUTLOOK: What experts predict this storm season could bring

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, and now we have an idea of how many major hurricanes forecasters are expecting this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its outlook, predicting a near-normal season with a 70 percent chance of nine to 15 named storms with top winds of at least 39 mph.

Of those, four to eight are predicted to become hurricanes with top winds of at least 74 mph. Two to four major hurricanes are predicted to reach Category 3, 4 or 5.

NOAA said to keep in mind this outlook does not suggest how many of the storms will hit land.

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season was destructive. The storms caused $50 billion in damages.

Two names were retired, Michael and Florence.

Regardless of what forms, everyone living in the Atlantic hurricane basin, especially on the coasts, should have a hurricane plan in place.

A basic emergency supply kit includes water, food, battery-powered or hand crank radio, flash light and extra batteries and a first aid kit.

Get more tips on what to have in your kit.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

HURRICANE COVERAGE:
Hurricane season 2019: How storms are named, what's coming this year

Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

What is a hurricane? Tropical storm terms explained

What you need to do in the event of a hurricane
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Show More
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
More TOP STORIES News