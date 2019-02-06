WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Ice storm creates slick roads across area

EMBED </>More Videos

An overnight storm has left some roads in the Chicago area a little slick for the morning commute Wednesday.

By and Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An ice storm that moved through the Chicago area Tuesday evening has created slick conditions for drivers Wednesday morning.

An Ice Storm Warning was in effect until early Wednesday morning for much of the Chicago area. Around 4 a.m., rain was still falling in southern parts of the area.
CLICK HERE for our full ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee and McHenry counties until 9 a.m.

Click here for school, library closings

The ice storm was not as bad as initially expected, but areas north and the west of the city, with freezing rain persisting early Wednesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

An overnight storm has left some roads in the Chicago area a little slick for the morning commute Wednesday.



ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out conditions on the Dan Ryan and Stevenson expressways, where the pavement was a little wet, but not ice, but fog was reducing visibility.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out live conditions on the ABC7 Traffic Map

The storm has led to a number of schools to close Wednesday and many others are starting late.
RELATED: Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
EMBED More News Videos

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.



After rain ends to the south in the morning, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s before more rain moves in during the evening.

RAIN, WARMING TEMPS PROMPT FLOOD CONCERNS ALONG KANKAKEE RIVER

EMBED More News Videos

Along the Kankakee River in Will County, officials there are concerned warming temperatures could cause flooding.


Along the Kankakee River in Will County, officials there are concerned warming temperatures could cause flooding.

Throughout the day, Wilmington police and Will County sheriff's deputies are planning to keep a close eye on these water levels, especially with temperatures rising Wednesday and the 7-mile ice jam in the Kankakee River.

The jam has Wilmington emergency responders concerned about flash flooding with high water levels. Days before this anticipated ice storm, first responders went door-to-door talking to residents about river conditions. So far, all evacuations have been voluntary.

Early Wednesday morning, police helped a woman and her dog out of her home that was surrounded by two feet of water.

Police are monitoring levels in the area and are asking residents in low-lying areas near the river to be prepared to evacuate on short notice, if necessary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericewinter stormwinter weatherCook CountyDuPage CountyDeKalb CountyGrundy CountyMcHenry CountyWill CountyKane CountyKendall CountyLaSalle County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with evening rain
LIVE TRACK: Ice Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area
VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow
More Weather
Top Stories
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase along CT road
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with evening rain
Surveillance images released of suspect in Pink Line robberies
VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect
Show More
Patient being tested for Ebola at Pa. hospital
Man, 25, charged in Chicago Ridge crash that killed teen
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
More News