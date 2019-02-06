CHICAGO (WLS) --An ice storm that moved through the Chicago area Tuesday evening has created slick conditions for drivers Wednesday morning.
An Ice Storm Warning was in effect until early Wednesday morning for much of the Chicago area. Around 4 a.m., rain was still falling in southern parts of the area.
CLICK HERE for our full ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee and McHenry counties until 9 a.m.
Click here for school, library closings
The ice storm was not as bad as initially expected, but areas north and the west of the city, with freezing rain persisting early Wednesday morning.
ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out conditions on the Dan Ryan and Stevenson expressways, where the pavement was a little wet, but not ice, but fog was reducing visibility.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out live conditions on the ABC7 Traffic Map
The storm has led to a number of schools to close Wednesday and many others are starting late.
RELATED: Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
After rain ends to the south in the morning, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s before more rain moves in during the evening.
RAIN, WARMING TEMPS PROMPT FLOOD CONCERNS ALONG KANKAKEE RIVER
Along the Kankakee River in Will County, officials there are concerned warming temperatures could cause flooding.
Throughout the day, Wilmington police and Will County sheriff's deputies are planning to keep a close eye on these water levels, especially with temperatures rising Wednesday and the 7-mile ice jam in the Kankakee River.
The jam has Wilmington emergency responders concerned about flash flooding with high water levels. Days before this anticipated ice storm, first responders went door-to-door talking to residents about river conditions. So far, all evacuations have been voluntary.
Early Wednesday morning, police helped a woman and her dog out of her home that was surrounded by two feet of water.
Police are monitoring levels in the area and are asking residents in low-lying areas near the river to be prepared to evacuate on short notice, if necessary.