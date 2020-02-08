Weather

Illinois leaders try to secure federal aid for Chicago's flood-damaged shoreline

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois leaders are sounding the alarm about damage and flooding to the Lake Michigan shoreline as a result of last month's intense storms and rising lake levels.

The ferocious storms that hammered the lakefront last month caused more than $25 million in damage to Chicago's shoreline.

With record high water levels in Lake Michigan, the Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Senator Dick Durbin, Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton and other leaders in getting a firsthand report from the Army Corp of Engineers as they toured the lakefront near 67th Street.

"Impacts of high water levels and storms can be seen up and down the 5,200 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline," Durbin said. "The damage is hard to miss."

The mayor was hoping politics - and the president's animosity towards Chicago - would not be a factor in getting the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide money to protect and rebuild impacted areas.

On Thursday, the mayor and the governor declared the shoreline a local disaster area, setting in motion the ability to ask for federal assistance.

"This is not just an issue that just affects Chicago or Illinois, the entire population that touches Lake Michigan which encompasses several states is affected by this," Lightfoot said.



Lake Michigan's water levels are now at record highs - four inches above its highest point in the last 30 years - posing a threat to beaches, lakeshore trails and retaining walls.

Work has already been completed to shore up more than nine miles, but that's only half of Chicago's shoreline.

"We are seeing the effects of climate change right here in Illinois and urgent action is needed," Lt. Gov. Stratton said. "We cannot afford to sit idly by while people across our state pay a high price for inaction."

The mayor said protecting the shoreline has to start with the Feds authorizing the money to enable the Army Corps of Engineers to do the studies and then the necessary work, but she has also told her staff to begin looking for other sources of funding.
