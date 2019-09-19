severe weather

Texas flooding: Imelda among wettest tropical cyclones to hit US

The National Weather Service says Imelda is the seventh-wettest tropical cyclone to strike the 48 contiguous United States on record.

Meteorologist Michael Marcotte of the weather service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, says Imelda is also the fourth-wettest to strike Texas on record. He cited information provided on Thursday by the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Office in College Park, Maryland.

The National Weather Service on Thursday evening allowed flash flood warnings to expire for the Houston area, replacing them with a flash flood watch. That's after reporting a 9.18-inch official rainfall reading for Thursday at Bush Intercontinental Airport. That is a record daily rainfall for September in Houston and ranks fifth all-time.

The heaviest rain unleashed on Houston by Hurricane Harvey was 16.07 inches on Aug. 27, 2017, the second day it rained on the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexas newsfloodinghurricane harveysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Floodwaters swamp SE Texas hotel
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows suspect minutes before woman shot in Fulton River District
Murder charges dropped against 5 Chicago teens accused in car theft attempt
Dozens post to social media fatal stabbing of teen
Man charged in brutal stabbing of former DePaul student in Lincoln Park
Campus cops say hubcap key to solving murder of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang
Investigators search clinics after over 2,200 fetuses found on deceased doctor's property
CTA sees rise in violent crimes this year despite more security cameras
Show More
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Mother of special needs son provides resources for others
Man moves into dog shelter to help get dog adopted
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated rain possible
Viral video shows bikers line up at little girl's lemonade stand
More TOP STORIES News