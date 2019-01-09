U.S. & WORLD

Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red in Australian town

EMBED </>More Videos

Like a scene out of a horror movie, the sky in one Australian town turned blood-red as a severe dust storm moved in on Tuesday afternoon, leaving thousands without power. (Sally Lees/Storyful)

BARELLAN, Australia --
Like a scene out of a horror movie, the sky in one Australian town turned blood-red as a severe dust storm moved in on Tuesday.

Eyewitness video showed high winds whipping through trees as the storm pushed through the town of Barellan, New South Wales.

The storm hit around lunchtime local time, according to Australia's ABC. It caused widespread power outages impacting thousands of homes, 9News reported, though power was, for the most part, quickly restored.

The storm did not impact Sydney, which sits about 300 miles to the east.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatheraustraliau.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Many LGBTQ students feel unsafe in Illinois schools, report says
North Shore residents support Coast Guard working without pay, Trump stalks out of gov't shutdown meeting
Rep reintroduces impeachment articles against President Donald Trump
VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to Weather Sketchers
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and very cold
Couple trapped by 2 avalanches on mountain road
Weather Sketchers for week of January 7
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Former West Side charter school coach charged with sexual assault
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Former GOP lawmaker Nick Sauer charged after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend
North Shore residents support Coast Guard working without pay, Trump stalks out of gov't shutdown meeting
Wauconda native diagnosed with cancer forced to pass on Cubs draft
Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Chicago
Show More
Ohio teacher accused of touching himself in class, caught on video
Armored truck driver accused of stealing reported $850K
Many LGBTQ students feel unsafe in Illinois schools, report says
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
More News