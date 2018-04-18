A mix of rain, sleet and snow made for a messy Wednesday afternoon commute, as spring continued to feel more like winter across the Chicago area.Steady rain fell beginning in the afternoon, but snow only began falling between 8:30 and 9 p.m.As the wintry mix hit the pavement, it left slippery road conditions in its wake.In Skokie a police officer was apparently involved in a crash and had to be taken to a local hospital to be checked out.In downtown Woodstock there was a white dusting of snow on grassy surfaces and on vehicles.Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Lake, McHenry and Boone counties until 1 a.m. Thursday. One to three inches of sleet and snow accumulation will be possible. Slick roads are likely in this area through the evening.Across the area, people are fed up with the weather."I don't know, it's crazy. I just want spring to be here already, you know. I want to see green grass," said Rey Pichardo, driver."I kind of feel like a little mad because I want to dress normally and not have to wear a jacket and walk around, feel all cold," said Woodstock resident Makayla Hester.Chicago Streets and Sanitation deployed salt trucks through some of the major city thoroughfares, including Lake Shore Drive. They will be on the streets throughout the overnight hours.Here are some snapshots of the ABC 7 Futurecast showing where precipitation will be located and temperatures as we go into the evening.