July 2018 in Chicago was driest in 77 years

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
July was very dry for Chicago.

Only 1.14" of rain fell officially at O'Hare. That is below average by 2.56". And this is also the driest July we have seen since 1941! For more perspective, July is on average our 2nd wettest month in Chicago falling behind August.

July was also hotter than average.

Avg. High Temp: 85.1 ... 1.0 degree above normal

Avg. Low Temp:67.4 ... 3.5 degrees above normal

Avg. Monthly Temp: 76.3 ... 2.3 degrees above normal



Here's the list of the Top 7 Driest Julys on Record for Chicago.

1936 - .22"
1934 - .42"

1874 - .58"

1894 - .60"

1887 - 1.05"

1941 - 1.10"

2018 - 1.14"
