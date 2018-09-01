Labor Day weather: Isolated storms, cloudy and hot

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

Several locations across the Midwest have experienced extreme weather recently.

Labor Day weekend got off to a gray start with storms and lightning early Saturday morning.A line of storms that brought on a fair amount of lightning rolled out of Chicago at approximately 9:40 a.m., but did showed no indications of strong winds.Another line of storms will enter counties to the west of Chicago late morning but are forecasted to weaken and are not anticipated to be severe. However, lightning and downpours are expected until the storms weaken.Showers will move east by noon and quiet weather is predicted until Saturday evening, when a second round of storms will move in. Those storms are also not expected to be severe.Evening storms are expected to dissipate after midnight.Isolated afternoon storms are expected Sunday and Monday.Across the East and Midwest, flooding left cars and homes submerged in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More heavy rain is expected in the East over coming days.