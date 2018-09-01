WEATHER

Labor Day weather: Isolated storms, cloudy and hot

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

Mark McGinnis
Labor Day weekend got off to a gray start with storms and lightning early Saturday morning.

A line of storms that brought on a fair amount of lightning rolled out of Chicago at approximately 9:40 a.m., but did showed no indications of strong winds.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Mostly cloudy with showers and storms Saturday to kick off Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the mid-80s.

Another line of storms will enter counties to the west of Chicago late morning but are forecasted to weaken and are not anticipated to be severe. However, lightning and downpours are expected until the storms weaken.

Showers will move east by noon and quiet weather is predicted until Saturday evening, when a second round of storms will move in. Those storms are also not expected to be severe.

Evening storms are expected to dissipate after midnight.

Isolated afternoon storms are expected Sunday and Monday.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast



Across the East and Midwest, flooding left cars and homes submerged in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More heavy rain is expected in the East over coming days.

EMBED More News Videos

Several locations across the Midwest have experienced extreme weather recently.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecaststormChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with storms and showers Saturday
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: John McCain's funeral in Washington
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos claims candidate Trump gave 'approval' nod to Putin meeting
Van Dyke to appear in bond hearing Saturday
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road
CPD deploys more officers for Labor Day weekend
Man dies after being pulled from water in Jackson Park
Willowbrook residents rally, demand gas-emitting company shut down
1 killed, 2 injured in Woodlawn shooting
Show More
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
Building where 10 children died in fire had at least 40 code violations
More News