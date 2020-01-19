Weather

Possible lake effect snow as temperatures bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight wind chills created bitter temperatures Sunday for much of the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Porter County, Indiana until 9:00 a.m. Monday

Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said lake effect snow could impact the Chicago-area Sunday night, bringing between .5-1 inches of snow.

Temperatures around the city and suburbs dropped down to the single digits overnight and wind chills made the morning feel much colder including as cold as minus 25 in some areas.



A wind chill advisory was previously issued for areas in north central Illinois and northwest suburbs including Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock and Cary, but expired at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures around the city and suburbs dropped down to the single digits and wind chills made the morning feel much colder including as cold as minus 25 in some areas.

"We didn't walk out, we ran out screaming to the car. Because that's how cold it was outside," resident Ron Caroll said.

Sunday temperatures mark the coldest day on record since March of last year.

Almost 300 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports Saturday, as a major winter storm dumped snow on the city and suburbs.

ABC7 Chicago Stormtracker is out getting a first look at roadway conditions as a major winter storm makes its way through the Chicago area.



ACCUWEATHER: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather

The City of Chicago issued a weather alert for residents on how to prevent frozen pipes during overnight temperatures.

To prevent pipes from freezing:
1. Maintain proper heat in your home.
2. Make sure there is warm air circulating in any area where there are water pipes. This includes garages and unheated areas of your home.
3. Insulate pipes, particularly those outside or on the perimeter of the house.
4. Remove all garden hoses from hose bibs and cover the bibs with Styrofoam insulating caps.

If pipes do freeze, do not use candles or any open flame to thaw them. Instead try a hair dryer or heating pad.

So far, at least 21 cold-related deaths have been reported this winter season, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

HOW TO STAY SAFE THIS WINTER:

For more water safety tips visit www.chicago.gov/water

From the CDC: How to Stay Safe from Hypothermia & Frostbite

From AAA: Winter Driving Tips
