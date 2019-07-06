Life-threatening waves, flooding expected along lake: weather service

CHICAGO -- Dangerous swimming conditions and minor flooding are expected Saturday along southern Lake Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.Starting around 1 p.m., dangerous swimming conditions because of strong rip and structural currents are expected along the beaches and shoreline in Cook and Lake Counties, the weather service said in a Beach Hazards Statement.Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water. The warning is in effect until late Saturday, the weather service said.In addition, winds up to 20 mph could bring waves as tall as 6 feet crashing into the shorelines, the weather service said.The record high Lake Michigan levels will be conducive to minor flooding along the shoreline, likely along the lakefront bike path, the weather service said. The flood advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.