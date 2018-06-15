WEATHER

Lightning strike sends NC teacher filming thunderstorm running for cover

EMBED </>More Videos

Seventh-grade science teacher Shawn Hicks was sent running for cover as he tried to film storm footage to show his students in Lillington, North Carolina. (Shawn Hicks/Storyful)

LILLINGTON, NC --
A North Carolina science teacher had a near miss with a bolt of lightning that sent him running for cover.

Shawn Hicks said he stepped outside to film the storm, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning, to show his seventh-grade students.

"Y'all got something bad coming!" he can be heard saying immediately before a crash of thunder and several lightning strikes. "Maybe I should go inside," he said aloud as the wind picked up.

Two minutes later, the storm delivered another crash of thunder and a frighteningly close lightning strike.

"Never mind!" Hicks yelled as he immediately ran inside, visibly shaken but apparently uninjured.

Elsewhere in the region, the storm toppled trees and took out power lines, leaving residents in the dark.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherlightningstormu.s. & worldLillington
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News