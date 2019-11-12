Lincoln Square organizations form snow brigade to help elderly, neighbors with disabilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With winter weather comes snow and for some, shoveling it off the sidewalk or driveway may be more difficult than it is for others.
To lend a hand this year, three Lincoln Square organizations joined forces and created a group of "snow angels."
"We can look at the problems in our neighborhood and the bigger spheres of Chicago and we can either say those problems are too big or we can take some action," volunteer Betsy Serilla said. "So we're out here shoveling what we can."
The snow brigade is a product of the Heart of Lincoln Square Neighbors Association, Lincoln Square North Neighbors and the Greater Rockwell Organization. They were inspired by a similar program created by My Block, My Hood, My City, an organization that serves the South and West sides of Chicago.
RELATED: My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
Together, volunteers shovel outside the homes of the elderly and people with disabilities in their neighborhood. They also shovel public spaces like parks to give families better access to winter activities.
Dana Dougherty moved to Lincoln Square three years ago. She's been active in her community since then, so becoming the vice president of G.R.O.W. seemed like the next natural step.
"I think a lot of people who are getting involved with their community recently was a result of the 2016 election," Dougherty said. "I don't know if I had it in me to go national or even statewide, but I knew that I could help my neighbors and my community."
The brigade is only a few weeks old, but they've already gotten more than 50 volunteers on board, ready to make a difference in their community.
"I can complain about it or I can do something," Serilla said. "I feel better about my city when I make the choice to do something about it ."
"I think that this may be my forever home, so I want to make sure this place is forever great," Dougherty added.
To learn more about the Lincoln Square Snow Brigade, click here.
Lincoln Square organizations form snow brigade to help elderly, neighbors with disabilities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News