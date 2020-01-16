Weather

LIVE RADAR: Chicago could see several inches of snow, ice, freezing rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several inches of snow, ice and freezing rain could hit the Chicago area starting Friday, as a winter storm passes through the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties from 5 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. for far western counties, including Boone, De Kalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago.

The winter weather comes roughly one week after powerful winds, waves and heavy rain pounded the Chicago lakefront last weekend. Some homes and trails along the lakefront are in need of repairs after Lake Michigan's high waves spilled onto city streets.

RELATED: Weekend storm damage seen through before and after photos of Chicago beaches
Last weekend's storm destroyed parts of Chicago's beaches, including the lakefront trail.



ABC 7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said snow is expected to develop by late Friday afternoon when temperatures reach below freezing.

Between 1-3 inches of snow is expected Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-5 inches in Chicago's northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to ABC 7's meteorology team.

On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront; crews, lakefront communities work to repair damage
The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The city's northern suburbs can expect the most snow this weekend, Schwarz said.

The Friday morning commute should be clear, but the weather might affect late afternoon and evening commuters.

RELATED: Falling ice shatters car window near former John Hancock building in Streeterville
A car was damaged Tuesday morning when falling ice shattered the back window of the vehicle near Magnificent Mile.



Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.
weather boone county cook county lake county lake county indiana dupage county will county lasalle county mchenry county kane county kankakee county cold winter storm snow
