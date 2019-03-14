WATCH LIVE RADAR: 'Bomb cyclone' barrels toward Chicago area; high winds, storms expected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5192261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bomb cyclone that brought high winds to Texas - strong enough to topple this truck - is now heading to Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A "bomb cyclone" storm has been barreling toward the Chicago area Thursday, bringing along strong winds and storms that prompted several watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.has been issued for Jasper, Lake County (IN) and Newton counties until 2:30 p.m., Porter County until 3 p.m. and La Porte County until 4:30 p.m.will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, for wind gusts greater than 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.Several Tornado Watches were issued as well as a Tornado Warning for Porter County, Indiana, but all counties that had been under a watch or warning were cleared by 2:45 p.m.Much of the Chicago area is under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather Thursday, meaning there is a higher chance of seeing severe thunderstorms with high winds and isolated tornadoes possible.Some Metra trains were impacted as a result of the Tornado Watch. Metra BNSF Train #1231, scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 1:58 p.m., will be stopped at Cicero due to the severe weather watch. Additionally, BNSF Train #1266, scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 1:52 p.m., has been stopped at Naperville. The duration of the delays is unknown at this time.Chicago's airports are seeing delays and cancellations due to the weather. The FAA reports a traffic management program is in effect for arriving flights at O'Hare, causing some flights to be delayed an average of 2 hours and 18 minutes. More than 300 flights have been canceled. At Midway, 24 flights have been canceled and delays are averaging around 15 minutes.Thunderstorms will develop across the area late Thursday morning and will continue into the afternoon. There will be a dry period during the height of the evening commute, but showers will return Thursday night.High temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s, continuing a brief respite from cold weather, before temperatures drop on Friday. Highs will only be around 40 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Light snow and rain are expected on Friday, before things dry out on Saturday and the sun comes out on Sunday.A massive late-winter storm unleashed heavy rain and snow on parts of the Midwest plains early Thursday. Meteorologists call the rapid change in pressure created by the storm a "bomb cyclone" or "bombogenesis." The meteorological definition of a "Bomb Cyclone" is an area of low pressure that has a pressure drop of 24 mb in 24 hours.National Guard troops used specialized vehicles with tank-like treads to rescue stranded drivers in Colorado in the wake of the "bomb cyclone."South Dakota's governor closed all state offices Thursday as the blizzard conditions moved in, while wind, blowing snow and snow-packed roadways also made travel treacherous in western Nebraska. Heavy rain caused flooding in eastern parts of both states and in Iowa.Wednesday's blizzard in Colorado caused widespread power outages, forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights and wreaked havoc on roadways as drivers became overwhelmed by blinding snow. A wind gust clocked in at 97 mph (156 kph) in Colorado Springs.The storm also contributed to the death of Corporal Daniel Groves, a Colorado State Patrol officer who was hit and killed by a car as he helped another driver who had slid off Interstate 76 near Denver."It is a tragic reminder that people's lives are at stake," said Shoshana Lew, head of the Colorado Department of Transportation. "The best place to be is at home and off the roads."Lew warned drivers that conditions would remain precarious at least through Thursday.About 200 vehicles were disabled on Interstate 25 near Colorado Springs, and many more drivers were being rescued on secondary roads, said Kyle Lester with the transportation department's Division of Highway Maintenance.One of the stranded drivers was Bria McKenzie, 22, who with her mother, brother and sister, was stuck in her car for more than two hours on a hilly road in Colorado Springs. She said the snow was so blinding and numbing, and the wind was whipping so hard, she didn't feel safe walking to a hospital that was just down the road."It was just like every second you were out there, it felt like parts of you were just freezing," she said.McKenzie and her family were eventually rescued by her father in his pickup.The window-rattling storm brought blizzards, floods and a tornado across more than 25 states Wednesday, stretching from the northern Rocky Mountains to Texas and beyond."This is a very epic cyclone," said Greg Carbin, chief of forecast operations for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center. "We're looking at something that will go down in the history books."Scores of motorists took refuge at truck stops in eastern Wyoming while blowing snow forced portions of major highways to close in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota. Meanwhile, hundreds of flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, and nearly 40 were grounded in Colorado Springs.The wind-whipped storm forced schools and government offices across the state to close for the day and cut power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses. Xcel Energy spokesman Mark Stutz said zero visibility made conditions difficult for repair workers, and it could take days to restore power to everyone.The culprit was a sudden and severe drop in ground-level air pressure in Colorado, the most pronounced dive since 1950, Carbin said. It was caused by a combination of the jet stream and normal conditions in the wind shadow of the Rockies.Air rushed into the low-pressure area and then rose into the atmosphere."It's like a vacuum cleaner, really," Carbin said. When that much air rushes higher into the atmosphere, it causes severe weather.Parts of seven states were under blizzard warnings, and 20 states were under some level of high wind alert, Carbin said.A tornado in New Mexico ripped roofs from buildings in the small town of Dexter, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Albuquerque. Authorities said five people were hurt, but none of the injuries was life-threatening. A dairy euthanized about 150 cows injured by the tornado.Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said the tornado "took out" about 10 homes on one street.High winds knocked 25 railroad freight cars off a bridge into a mostly dry riverbed near Logan in northeast New Mexico. No one was injured, New Mexico State Police said.