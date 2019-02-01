WEATHER

LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads for morning commute Friday

LIVE RADAR: Snow falls across area after record cold

ABC 7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Overnight snow has created some slick roads for the morning commute Friday as temperatures warm up after two days of extreme cold.

About an inch to an inch and a half of snow has fallen across the area. The ABC7 StormTracker checked out conditions on I-290, where there was still some accumulation on the roadway
EMBED More News Videos

Some snow overnight has created slick roads Friday as temperatures warm up after two days of extreme cold.



The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is deploying 287 snow vehicles to clear the city's main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before later shifting to residential streets.

In northwest Indiana, a crash involving three semis has closed all lanes of I-80/94 East between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard. No injuries were reported in the crash

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on the ABC7 TRAFFIC MAP

Temperatures will warm up Friday, with a high 22 degrees and mostly cloudy skies. This comes after two days of subzero temperatures and win chills as low as -50 degrees. Temperatures at O'Hare were below zero for 52 consecutive hours.

CLICK HERE for our full ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

The snow comes after two days of extreme cold, which hampered travel on trains and a the city's airports.

Normal service will resume on most Metra lines and the same goes for Amtrak and CTA.
RELATED: University of Iowa student found dead on campus; authorities believe weather-related
EMBED More News Videos

With wind chills reaching -50 degrees, KCRG reports that authorities believe the death of an 18-year-old college student was weather-related.



Metra will be getting back on track Friday, but the Metra Electric trains are not up and running yet. Metra hopes to get that done this weekend.

Metra Electric riders should consider alternate transportation including the Rock Island Line or the CTA.
Meanwhile, normal service will be restored to almost all Amtrak trains in and out of Chicago, but some trains to and from New Orleans will also be affected by a few closures.

Also, the CTA is still issuing an extreme cold weather advisory for Friday morning urging riders to dress for cold temperatures, wait indoors for trains and buses and allow extra travel time.

Meanwhile, the South Shore Line service is still suspended Friday.

Delays and cancellations remain at O'Hare, with 176 flights cancelled and another 16 cancelled at Midway, but things are getting back to normal after thousands of cancellations from the previous days.

The snow has led to some school cancellations across the area. Click here to see a full list.

Normal mail delivery by the US Postal Service will resume Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldmetratrafficChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaBoone CountyDeKalb CountyLaSalle CountyLivingston CountyDuPage CountyGrundy CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyKendall CountyMcHenry CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago Weather: Snow falls on heels of record cold
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as cold Friday
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago on 2nd day of record-breaking cold
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as cold Friday
Meth deaths skyrocket as new drug cartel fueled threat hits Chicago area streets
'Empire' actor's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Artist creates Pringles wine tumbler inspired by Texas woman
Bears' Trey Burton grants Austin 8th grader dream Super Bowl trip
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
People work, kids learn from home during dangerous cold
Show More
DuPage County offering free dental screenings for children Friday
Woman, 88, rescued after water main break floods basement on NW Side
Brown endorses Enyia in mayor's race
More News