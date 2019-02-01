LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads for morning commute Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Overnight snow has created some slick roads for the morning commute Friday as temperatures warm up after two days of extreme cold.
About an inch to an inch and a half of snow has fallen across the area. The ABC7 StormTracker checked out conditions on I-290, where there was still some accumulation on the roadway
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is deploying 287 snow vehicles to clear the city's main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before later shifting to residential streets.
In northwest Indiana, a crash involving three semis has closed all lanes of I-80/94 East between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard. No injuries were reported in the crash
Temperatures will warm up Friday, with a high 22 degrees and mostly cloudy skies. This comes after two days of subzero temperatures and win chills as low as -50 degrees. Temperatures at O'Hare were below zero for 52 consecutive hours.
The snow comes after two days of extreme cold, which hampered travel on trains and a the city's airports.
Normal service will resume on most Metra lines and the same goes for Amtrak and CTA.
Metra will be getting back on track Friday, but the Metra Electric trains are not up and running yet. Metra hopes to get that done this weekend.
Metra Electric riders should consider alternate transportation including the Rock Island Line or the CTA.
Meanwhile, normal service will be restored to almost all Amtrak trains in and out of Chicago, but some trains to and from New Orleans will also be affected by a few closures.
Also, the CTA is still issuing an extreme cold weather advisory for Friday morning urging riders to dress for cold temperatures, wait indoors for trains and buses and allow extra travel time.
Meanwhile, the South Shore Line service is still suspended Friday.
Delays and cancellations remain at O'Hare, with 176 flights cancelled and another 16 cancelled at Midway, but things are getting back to normal after thousands of cancellations from the previous days.
Normal mail delivery by the US Postal Service will resume Friday.