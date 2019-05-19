Weather

LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storms move out, sky clears up Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms have moved out of the Chicago area as of Sunday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still issued for DeKalb effective until 6:40 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, and there is still a possibility some of them could become severe in the overnight hours.



Storms moving into McHenry and DeKalb counties produced 48 mph gusts in Rockford.

Sunday Storm Details
EMBED More News Videos

Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, and there is still a possibility some of them could become severe in the overnight hours.


Some storms will have winds up to 56 mph. Radar is detecting wind speeds near 50 mp in Southwest Cook County.
RELATED: How do tornadoes form?

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.


An isolated tornado is possible, especially in northwest Indiana.

As of 3 p.m., ComEd confirmed at least three thousand customers are without power across the Chicago area. Most of the outages are concentrated in the Southwest suburbs.
ComEd is currently responding to several power lines that are down on the North Side.

ComEd confirmed the 29th Ward in Chicago has the most outages in the city.

RELATED: Cars crushed, trees, power lines down in Edgewater neighborhood after Sunday storms

Numerous trees and power lines are down in Rogers Park, and at least three vehicles were damaged by fallen trees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countychicagoo'haremidway airportvalparaisoportagedupage countywill countythunderstormradarstormraintornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm damage in Edgewater neighborhood leaves cars crushed, trees, power lines down
Police searching for suspects who beat, robbed person on Red Line train
Man dies from possible electrocution at Pop's Beef
Funeral arrangements set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, isolated showers Sunday
Confirmed measles case in Chicago
Newsviews: Summer Travel
Show More
Man crashes vehicle into Spring Grove home
Lightfoot to make last stop on listening tour Sunday
3 baby ducks rescued after falling in sewer
Quick Tip: Bank phishing emails asking for account information
Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled
More TOP STORIES News