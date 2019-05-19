LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storms move out, sky clears up Sunday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5307970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, and there is still a possibility some of them could become severe in the overnight hours.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms have moved out of the Chicago area as of Sunday afternoon.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still issued for DeKalb effective until 6:40 p.m.Storms moving into McHenry and DeKalb counties produced 48 mph gusts in Rockford.Some storms will have winds up to 56 mph. Radar is detecting wind speeds near 50 mp in Southwest Cook County.An isolated tornado is possible, especially in northwest Indiana.As of 3 p.m., ComEd confirmed at least three thousand customers are without power across the Chicago area. Most of the outages are concentrated in the Southwest suburbs.ComEd is currently responding to several power lines that are down on the North Side.ComEd confirmed the 29th Ward in Chicago has the most outages in the city.Numerous trees and power lines are down in Rogers Park, and at least three vehicles were damaged by fallen trees.