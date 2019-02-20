LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Winter storm moves through area, bringing snow, ice

WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY
By and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A winter storm moved into the Chicago area Wednesday morning,creating slick conditions with a mix of snow, ice and rain..

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Chicago area. For Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. For Boone and DeKalb counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m.
The advisory for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake (Ind.), Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana was in effect until noon.

The storm started off as snow before transitioning to a mix of freezing rain in mid morning, with rain expected to end Wednesday afternoon.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 280 snow vehicles in response to the storm, focusing on main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to residential streets if needed.

At Chicago's airports, 292 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 99 flights at Midway have been canceled as of 10:03 a.m.
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
