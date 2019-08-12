Chicago Weather Radar: Severe storms, isolated tornado possible Monday evening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could see severe storms with the potential for strong winds and flooding Monday evening. There is also a small risk of an isolated tornado in areas to the far southwest.Rain arrived in the city Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., which lessens the chance of severe weather, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.The greatest risk of severe weather is between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., persisting as late as 2 a.m. in some areas, and is stronger to the southwest of the city. Severe weather risks include strong winds and flooding, with some areas seeing 1 to 2 inches, or more, of rain.There is an enhanced risk of severe weather to the south and west.The tornado risk is greater to the far southwest of the city.No watches or warnings were in place as of 4:15 p.m.The weather was causing some issues at Chicago's airports Monday afternoon. O'Hare International Airport reported 188 flight cancellations, and Midway International Airport reported 15 flights cancelled.