Chicago Weather Live Radar: More rain Thursday as flooding concerns grow in western suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of rain expected Thursday is adding to flooding concerns in the Chicago area.Rain is expected to move through the area starting around 7 a.m. and could be heavy at times Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Watch went into effect at 7 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m.The high water levels in Naperville have closed down the riverwalk. With more rain on the way, city crews are preparing for even more flooding.The city roped off the walkways downtown to stop people from getting too close to the dangerously high waters.Floodwaters are covering a number of busy roads in the south and west suburbs.In Plainfield, the residents are worried about the DuPage River, which keeps on rising and pushing water closer to homes.Niles and Lisle are dealing similar situations, with several inches of water covering parks, streets and flooding garages and basements."There is supposed to be more rain coming, so if that does come down hard enough we could be in a little bit of trouble," said Plainfield resident Corinne Coffindaffer.In Orland Park, police said a number of streets remain closed Thursday morning.Parts of Starved Rock State Park are submerged and areas of the park are closed down.