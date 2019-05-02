Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: More rain Thursday as flooding concerns grow in western suburbs

EMBED <>More Videos

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of rain expected Thursday is adding to flooding concerns in the Chicago area.

Rain is expected to move through the area starting around 7 a.m. and could be heavy at times Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Watch went into effect at 7 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team
EMBED More News Videos

Another round of rain expected Thursday is adding to flooding concerns in the Chicago area.



The high water levels in Naperville have closed down the riverwalk. With more rain on the way, city crews are preparing for even more flooding.

The city roped off the walkways downtown to stop people from getting too close to the dangerously high waters.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD flew above west suburban Wheaton where heavy rain led to flooded streets.



Floodwaters are covering a number of busy roads in the south and west suburbs.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

In Plainfield, the residents are worried about the DuPage River, which keeps on rising and pushing water closer to homes.

Niles and Lisle are dealing similar situations, with several inches of water covering parks, streets and flooding garages and basements.

"There is supposed to be more rain coming, so if that does come down hard enough we could be in a little bit of trouble," said Plainfield resident Corinne Coffindaffer.

In Orland Park, police said a number of streets remain closed Thursday morning.



WATCH: New tunnel in Albany Park holds off flooding from heavy rain
EMBED More News Videos

Did the tunnel do its job?



Parts of Starved Rock State Park are submerged and areas of the park are closed down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countychicagoo'haremidway airportvalparaisoportagedupage countywill countythunderstormfloodingohare airportstormrainmidway airport
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Jussie Smollett: Petition to appoint special prosecutor in 'Empire' actor's case in court Thursday
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Teachers at 3 Chicago charter schools on strike Thursday
Girl, 9, returns home after 8 month hospital stay for AFM, rare polio-like illness
Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte!
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Thursday
Show More
Human foot found in Crown Point pond confirmed to belong to missing Indianapolis area woman
Woman accused of firing BB gun at kids
Hollywood Mirror closing reflects broader Lakeview changes
Hawaii helicopter crash: Tour company linked to another accident last fall
Guacamole cheese hits Fresh Market shelves
More TOP STORIES News